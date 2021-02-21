UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RCCI Build Expo And Construction Trade Fair On Feb 26

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 08:30 PM

RCCI Build Expo and Construction trade fair on Feb 26

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) will organize the first Build 2021 Construction Trade Fair from February 26 to 28.

Construction and Developers affiliates and companies will set up stalls.

RCCI President Mohammad Nasir Mirza in a statement said that more than 40 industries were connected with the construction sector.

The chamber has welcomed the construction package from the Prime Minister and the extension at the last date would further accelerate the construction sector and create more employment opportunities.

He said that similar incentives should be announced for other sectors as well. This will help the economy to grow rapidly and put the country on the prosperous and progress path. The boom in the economy will help in eliminating unemployment in the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Rawalpindi Progress Nasir Chamber February Commerce From Industry Employment

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Deputy Chairman of Suda ..

20 minutes ago

UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs meets wi ..

20 minutes ago

Turkish cargo aircraft that took off from Sharjah ..

2 hours ago

DEWA organises activities at Innovation Week as pa ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Municipality joins UAE Innovates 2021 activi ..

2 hours ago

Gulffood 2021 will further enhance Pakistan ties w ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.