Real Estate Consultant Association discusses proposed taxes with state minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :A delegation of the Rawalpindi Real Estate Consultants Association DHA called on State Minister for Finance and Revenue Dr. Ayesha Ghaus Pasha on Wednesday to discuss their reservations on the proposed Real Estate Industry Tax in the upcoming budget.

The concerns surrounding the taxation of the real estate sector were a focal point of the meeting, alongside discussions on enhancing government support for various aspects of the industry.

The government conveyed its commitment to fostering cooperation and undertaking appropriate actions to address the sector's challenges.

Adil Nawaz Bhutti, the General Secretary of the Rawalpindi Real Estate Consultants Association, expressed gratitude to the minister for attentively hearing their perspectives.