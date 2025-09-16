Rupee Gains 01 Paisa Against US Dollar
Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2025 | 08:32 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The Rupee on Tuesday appreciated by 01 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.51 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 281.52.
However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 282.35 and Rs 282.55, respectively.
The price of the Euro increased by Rs 1.66 to close at Rs 332.
01 against the last day’s closing of Rs 330.35, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Japanese yen went up by 01 paisa to close at Rs 1.91, whereas an increase of Rs 1.22 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 383.61 compared to the previous day's closing of Rs 382.39.
The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham remained stagnant at Rs 76.64, while the Saudi Riyal surged by 01 paisa and closed at Rs 75.05.
