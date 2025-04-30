Open Menu

Rupee Gains 05 Paisa Against US Dollar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2025 | 09:08 PM

The Rupee on Wednesday appreciated by 05 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 280.97 against the previous day's closing of Rs 281.02

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 281.40 and Rs 282.90, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs0.62 to close at Rs 319.

81 against the last day’s closing of Rs 320.43, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs 1.96, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.14 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 376.08 as compared to the last day's closing of Rs 377.22.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs 76.49 and Rs 74.90 respectively.

