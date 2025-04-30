Fasset secures Sandbox license to launch Pakistan’s first tokenized gold solution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Fasset, a global digital asset platform committed to driving financial inclusion in high-growth markets, has announced the launch of Pakistan’s first gold tokenization solution under a Regulatory Sandbox license granted by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

According to a news release of the company, through this pioneering initiative, Fasset is leveraging blockchain technology to enable secure, transparent, and fractionalized investments in physical gold, empowering Pakistanis across all income levels to own fractions of gold and benefit from its historic stability and value.

The introduction of tokenized gold marks a major milestone for Pakistan’s financial ecosystem, aligning with Fasset’s broader mission of making wealth-building tools universally accessible.

At a time when Pakistan’s economy faces challenges such as high inflation and a depreciating currency, gold remains a trusted hedge against economic uncertainty. However, traditional methods of investing in gold have often been out of reach for many due to high upfront costs, risks associated with physical storage, and limited accessibility.

Fasset’s gold tokenization solution directly addresses these barriers by allowing individuals to invest in micro-units of gold, starting with as little as Rs. 100 . Using blockchain technology, each transaction is fully auditable and secure, significantly reducing risks of fraud and enhancing regulatory transparency. This innovative approach not only protects investors against inflation and Currency devaluation but also promotes broader financial inclusion and supports the growth of a more liquid and efficient gold market in Pakistan.

The new service is being rolled out under SECP’s Regulatory Sandbox framework, where it will undergo live testing to validate its operational processes, user experience, and scalability before expanding its reach nationwide.

Fasset’s platform enables users to register accounts through secure KYC verification, deposit funds, purchase gold tokens backed 1:1 by physical gold, track their investments in real-time, and even convert their digital holdings into physical gold once a specified threshold is met, with delivery managed by trusted local partners.

Commenting on the launch, Mohammad Raafi Hossain, CEO and Co-Founder of Fasset, said, “At Fasset, our mission has always been to democratize access to wealth-building tools, especially in markets where traditional financial systems have left many behind. By launching Pakistan’s first gold tokenization solution, we’re giving people a safe, transparent, and affordable way to invest in one of the world’s most trusted stores of value. In a time of economic uncertainty, we’re proud to offer a solution that empowers individuals to protect and grow their wealth.”

This initiative is expected to significantly enhance access to safe investment options for millions of Pakistanis while boosting confidence in digital financial assets and contributing to the formalization of the local economy.