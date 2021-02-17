UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Finance Ministry May Discuss Double Taxation Avoidance Deal Review With Switzerland

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 03:28 PM

Russia Finance Ministry May Discuss Double Taxation Avoidance Deal Review With Switzerland

The Russian Finance Ministry may soon start negotiations with Switzerland to review the bilateral double taxation avoidance deal, deputy finance minister Alexey Sazanov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) The Russian Finance Ministry may soon start negotiations with Switzerland to review the bilateral double taxation avoidance deal, deputy finance minister Alexey Sazanov said on Wednesday.

In March 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered income in the form of dividends and interest transferred to accounts abroad be liable to a 15 percent tax.

This required adjusting double taxation avoidance agreements with foreign nations. The president warned that Russia would unilaterally withdraw from deals with countries failing to accept the offer.

"We have already introduced amendments [to the deals with] Luxembourg, Cyprus and Malta. We are now engaged in negotiations with the Netherlands and will perhaps start negotiations with Switzerland," Sazanov told Russia's lower house lawmakers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Luxembourg Vladimir Putin Switzerland Cyprus Malta Netherlands March May 2020 From

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council launches professional players ..

7 minutes ago

Country's economy on fast-track, tax net increasin ..

1 minute ago

Uzbekistan Certifies Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine fo ..

1 minute ago

Singapore couple who dumped baby wanted in Taiwan ..

1 minute ago

President Alvi for digitalization of rare manuscri ..

1 minute ago

UAE announces 3,452 new COVID-19 cases, 3,570 reco ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.