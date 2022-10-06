Russia, Iran Working on Swap Supplies of Oil, Gas, Already Studying Routes - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Russia and Iran are working on swap oil and gas supplies, and are already working on routes and implementation mechanisms for this, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"We are already working with them (with the Iranian side) in this direction, we are working on separate routes, mechanisms. This concerns oil and gas swaps," Novak told a briefing, commenting on the prospects of working with Iran on swap oil supplies.