Russian-German Chamber of Commerce Says Russia to Finish Nord Stream 2 Despite US Threats

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Russia will find a way to complete the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline despite threats from the United States to sanction the companies involved, Matthias Schepp, the chairman of the managing board of the Russian-German Chamber of Commerce, said on Tuesday.

In late November, the Virginia-based Defense News media outlet reported that the US planned to block the construction of the Russia-sponsored pipeline by passing a defense bill that would extend sanctions on the project's European partners.

"Today the pipeline is complete by 92-93 percent, only a little more is left. If the Americans will adopt the [defense] budget in this form and if sanctions are introduced against the companies [involved in the Nord Stream 2], the Russians will find a way out .

.. A solution will be found. I am talking in this way because of the fact that the project has already moved forward so far that it cannot be stopped now," Schepp said, while speaking at the presentation of the report on relations with Russia in the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations.

The Nord Stream 2 project is a joint venture between Russia's Gazprom and five European companies France's ENGIE, Austria's OMV, the UK-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell, and Germany's Uniper and Wintershall. The 745-mile-long twin pipeline will carry nearly 2 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia to Germany, passing through the territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden.