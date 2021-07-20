Russian Light Fighter Jet Checkmate to Be Ready Within Four Years - Industry Minister

Russia's newest light fighter jet Checkmate will be ready within four years, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) Russia's newest light fighter jet Checkmate will be ready within four years, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Tuesday.

"The main such novelty today, which should be released in the next four years, is a new single-engine fighter," Manturov told reporters at the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2021.

The Ministry of Industry hopes that the Russian Aerospace Forces will also acquire Checkmate fighters, Manturov added.

The MAKS-2021 international aerospace show is taking place in the Moscow Region from July 20-25. Sputnik news Agency is an official media partner of the event.