UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's GDP May Fall 3-5% Year-on-Year In 2020 - Accounts Chamber Head

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 12:30 AM

Russia's GDP May Fall 3-5% Year-on-Year in 2020 - Accounts Chamber Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The Russian economy may shrink by 3-5 percent year-on-year in 2020 or even approach the situation similar to what occured during the 2009 crisis, when the gross domestic product fell by almost 8 percent, Russian Accounts Chamber head Alexey Kudrin said on Wednesday.

"Over the past two weeks, forecasts for the Russian economy, including the global economy, have, of course, become more pessimistic. And now we can expect that in a quite moderate scenario, the GDP may fall significantly this year, from 3 to 5 percent. The situation may be similar to what was in 2009, when the GDP fell by almost 8 percent," Kudrin said at a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and members of the government.

This year, the Russian economy may require state support in the amount of 5 percent of the GDP or even higher, Kudrin said.

"In that crisis [in 2009], we spent almost 10 percent of GDP on support. Half of that sum was directed to the capitalization of banks in various forms, and a significant part, of course, came as compensation for the shortfall in Federal budget revenues and additional assistance to businesses in different forms. Now the situation is unconventional, and is likely to require support from 5 percent of GDP and more even if the GDP does not fall as low as then [in 2009]. I know that the government is already preparing measures, and I strongly support what has already been said here," he said.

He recalled that during the global financial crisis in 2009, the average oil price was $61 per barrel. This year, the oil price will be significantly lower, Kudrin said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Budget Oil Vladimir Putin Price Chamber May 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces 150 new cases of COVI ..

23 minutes ago

Securities and Commodities Authority takes proacti ..

1 hour ago

Ministerial Development Council reviews national i ..

2 hours ago

Spain deaths top 9,000 but epidemic slows

42 seconds ago

Key Polisario Front figure Mhamed Khadad dies

44 seconds ago

Children sleep less at night with electronic devic ..

45 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.