SAARC events planned in Lahore to unleash regional collaboration: FPCCI

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Atif Ikram Sheikh said here Wednesday that SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) activities comprising of SAARC Bazaar and Women’s business Conference are planned in Lahore from March 7 to 9, 2024 under the patronage of the FPCCI in collaboration with the SAARC Chamber Women Entrepreneurs Council (SCWEC).

He added that SAARC Bazaar, which is scheduled to be held in Lahore Expo Center, is dedicated to empower South Asian entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises (SMEs), particularly Pakistan's cottage industry. By including participants from the cottage industry, he mentioned, SAARC Bazaar is aimed at highlighting the diverse array of traditional crafts and indigenous skills within the region, fostering a deeper appreciation for cultural heritage while promoting economic empowerment, he added.

The FPCCI President said that a key feature of SAARC Bazaar would be substantive participation of international exhibitors representing South Asian member states, providing a unique opportunity for establishing partnerships; enhancing networking opportunities and expanding market outreach beyond boundaries.

He underscored the importance of SAARC Bazaar as a valuable platform and the need to strengthen trade and cooperation among entrepreneurs of the SAARC region and beyond.

It also provides an opportunity to interact and network with potential customers, partners and investors from neighboring countries.

As part of the events lineup, Women’s Business Conference, themed 'Invest in South Asian Women: A Path towards Regional Progress’ will take place on March 7, 2024 at a local hotel. It is timed to coincide with International Women’s Day; the conference would feature discussions; keynote addresses and networking opportunities – designed to foster partnerships and drive sustainable growth across the South Asian region.

Atif Ikram Sheikh said that the SAARC Chamber Women Entrepreneurs Council (SCWEC) handing over/taking over ceremony is planned to take place on March 8, 2024. During this significant occasion, Hina Mansab Khan from Pakistan would formally assume the Chair of the SAARC Chamber Women Entrepreneurs Council (SCWEC).

It is pertinent to note that Shaista Pervaiz Malik (Pakistan Chapter) assumed the role of the first Chair of SCWEC from Pakistan for the tenure of 2014-2016. Once again, Pakistan reaffirms its dedication to empowering, educating and inspiring women entrepreneurs across member states. The ceremony will symbolize the continuing pivotal role of SCWEC – representing the transition of leadership and responsibilities among SAARC member countries.