Sarhadi Calls For Launching Peshawar-Karachi Cargo Train

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 08:17 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :President, Frontier Customs Agents Association (FCAA) and former Senior Vice President (SVP) Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has called for launching Peshawar-Karachi export cargo train to facilitate export from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Mr. Sarhadi said that the service of export cargo train from Peshawar Cantonment Dry Port is closed since last fifteen years and local exporters are transporting their export bound goods to Karachi through private trucks. The launching of export cargo train, he said would enable the local exporters to dispatch their goods from Aza Khel Dry Port.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is rich in mineral resources including gems, marble, furniture, handicrafts, carpets, honey and other products.

Similarly, he said that the largest cluster of the safety matches industries is also in KP, but instead of the transportation of these goods to sea port through export cargo train, they are shifted to Karachi in private trucks.

He said that the customs clearance of export bound goods of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has rendered nearly 300 customs clearing agents unemployed and revenue generated from these exports is going in the kitty of Sind government.

Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi demanded of the KP Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Minister for Railways, Azam Khan Swati and other Federal and provincial authorities for launching export cargo train service from Peshawar to facilitate local exporters.

