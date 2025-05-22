Open Menu

Saudi Arabia Ambassador Holds Meeting With SIAL Administration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Saudi Arabia ambassador holds meeting with SIAL administration

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) welcomed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Saeed Al-Malkiy, here on Thursday.

The chairman, vice chairman, and CEO of SIAL greeted the ambassador upon his arrival.

During a productive meeting, the ambassador and SIAL leadership discussed ways to enhance bilateral ties, particularly through aviation connectivity. The ambassador praised Sialkot's business community for its role in the airport’s success and commended the high standards of passenger service.

He expressed optimism about future cooperation, revealing that Saudi Airlines is considering launching operations from Sialkot. This move, he noted, would strengthen air links and foster deeper economic and cultural ties between the two nations.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both sides exchanging gifts and reaffirming their commitment to a growing partnership. The ambassador was respectfully seen off, marking another step in the strong friendship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

NA declares India’s suspension of Indus Water Tr ..

NA declares India’s suspension of Indus Water Treaty as act of war

3 minutes ago
 Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction for May 2025 attrac ..

Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction for May 2025 attracts bids worth AED6.93 billion

13 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Government delegation concludes France v ..

Abu Dhabi Government delegation concludes France visit after Global Water Summit ..

28 minutes ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits 4th Make it in ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits 4th Make it in the Emirates

28 minutes ago
 Digital Readiness Retreat discusses future governm ..

Digital Readiness Retreat discusses future government digital models

28 minutes ago
 FAB supports UAE industry with AED10 billion total ..

FAB supports UAE industry with AED10 billion total commitment in partnership wit ..

43 minutes ago
Emerge, Turbotim sign agreement to deploy solar, b ..

Emerge, Turbotim sign agreement to deploy solar, battery energy storage systems ..

58 minutes ago
 Awqaf Abu Dhabi launches AED50 million community c ..

Awqaf Abu Dhabi launches AED50 million community centre as first project under L ..

58 minutes ago
 AGDA, Deraya Speakers sign MoU to enhance cooperat ..

AGDA, Deraya Speakers sign MoU to enhance cooperation in media training

1 hour ago
 Dubai Holding launches Early Careers Programme to ..

Dubai Holding launches Early Careers Programme to empower next generation of UAE ..

1 hour ago
 EDGE signs MoU with Specialist Mechanical Engineer ..

EDGE signs MoU with Specialist Mechanical Engineers to manufacture land vehicle ..

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses signing of strategic ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses signing of strategic agreement between MBRSC, Fire ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business