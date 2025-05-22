Saudi Arabia Ambassador Holds Meeting With SIAL Administration
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2025 | 07:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) welcomed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Saeed Al-Malkiy, here on Thursday.
The chairman, vice chairman, and CEO of SIAL greeted the ambassador upon his arrival.
During a productive meeting, the ambassador and SIAL leadership discussed ways to enhance bilateral ties, particularly through aviation connectivity. The ambassador praised Sialkot's business community for its role in the airport’s success and commended the high standards of passenger service.
He expressed optimism about future cooperation, revealing that Saudi Airlines is considering launching operations from Sialkot. This move, he noted, would strengthen air links and foster deeper economic and cultural ties between the two nations.
The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both sides exchanging gifts and reaffirming their commitment to a growing partnership. The ambassador was respectfully seen off, marking another step in the strong friendship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.
Recent Stories
NA declares India’s suspension of Indus Water Treaty as act of war
Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction for May 2025 attracts bids worth AED6.93 billion
Abu Dhabi Government delegation concludes France visit after Global Water Summit ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits 4th Make it in the Emirates
Digital Readiness Retreat discusses future government digital models
FAB supports UAE industry with AED10 billion total commitment in partnership wit ..
Emerge, Turbotim sign agreement to deploy solar, battery energy storage systems ..
Awqaf Abu Dhabi launches AED50 million community centre as first project under L ..
AGDA, Deraya Speakers sign MoU to enhance cooperation in media training
Dubai Holding launches Early Careers Programme to empower next generation of UAE ..
EDGE signs MoU with Specialist Mechanical Engineers to manufacture land vehicle ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses signing of strategic agreement between MBRSC, Fire ..
More Stories From Business
-
Saudi Arabia ambassador holds meeting with SIAL administration3 minutes ago
-
Romanian ambassador visits SCCI3 minutes ago
-
KP Govt working on multiple projects to utilize hydropower potentials: Gandapur3 minutes ago
-
Commerce leads EDF reform push to turn Pakistan into global export leader13 minutes ago
-
Punjab finance minister pays glowing tribute to Pakistan armed forces43 minutes ago
-
Finance Minister Pledges continues reform support as OICCI reports surge in business confidence53 minutes ago
-
CAT upholds CCP’s decision, directs PESCO to restore right of way1 hour ago
-
PCJCCI celebrates anniversary of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations2 hours ago
-
Gold prices decrease Rs.1,900 to Rs.347,500 per tola2 hours ago
-
Govt committed to strengthening olive value Chain: Rana Tanveer2 hours ago
-
Business confidence turns positive: OICCI survey shows 16-point surge in sentiment4 hours ago
-
Kissan Ittehad Chief praises armed forces for victory against Indian aggression5 hours ago