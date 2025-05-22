Saudi Arabia ambassador holds meeting with SIAL administration

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) welcomed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Saeed Al-Malkiy, here on Thursday.

The chairman, vice chairman, and CEO of SIAL greeted the ambassador upon his arrival.

During a productive meeting, the ambassador and SIAL leadership discussed ways to enhance bilateral ties, particularly through aviation connectivity. The ambassador praised Sialkot's business community for its role in the airport’s success and commended the high standards of passenger service.

He expressed optimism about future cooperation, revealing that Saudi Airlines is considering launching operations from Sialkot. This move, he noted, would strengthen air links and foster deeper economic and cultural ties between the two nations.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both sides exchanging gifts and reaffirming their commitment to a growing partnership. The ambassador was respectfully seen off, marking another step in the strong friendship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.