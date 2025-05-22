Open Menu

No Nation Can Succeed Without Empowering Women: Dr Zulfiqar

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2025 | 09:30 PM

No nation can succeed without empowering women: Dr Zulfiqar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Women are playing vital role in the growth and progress in the society and no nation can truly succeed without empowering its female community.

This was said by Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) in an interactive session with the female faculty and staff which was arranged to provide them a platform to share their ideas, suggestions and concerns.

Dr Zulfiqar said that the university is committed to empowering women.

"Our women are progressing on merit and confidently taking on leadership roles. They are now well aware of their rights and responsibilities," he added.

He said that UAF is continuously working to create a more comfortable and supportive environment for female employees in addition to eliminating the challenges that hinder women’s leadership roles in the university.

Dean Faculty of Arts & Humanities UAF Prof Dr Shazia Ramzan, Prof Dr Bushra Sadia and others also spoke on the occasion.

