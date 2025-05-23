KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange Rates Bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR MAY 23, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY 29, 2025

USD 282.0270

GBP 378.7341

EUR 319.3110

JPY 1.9713

APP/as