Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2025 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange Rates Bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR MAY 23, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY 29, 2025
USD 282.0270
GBP 378.7341
EUR 319.3110
JPY 1.9713
APP/as
