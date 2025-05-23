Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2025 | 10:00 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange Rates Bulletin, here on Friday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR MAY 23, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY 29, 2025

USD 282.0270

GBP 378.7341

EUR 319.3110

JPY 1.9713

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2025

36 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2025

1 hour ago
 UN Chief strongly condemns killing of Israeli dipl ..

UN Chief strongly condemns killing of Israeli diplomats in US capital

8 hours ago
 'Make it in the Emirates' concludes with new indus ..

'Make it in the Emirates' concludes with new industrial projects valued over AED ..

10 hours ago
 Iraq announces killing of terrorists in airstrike ..

Iraq announces killing of terrorists in airstrike north of Baghdad

10 hours ago
 Fresh bread returns to Gaza for first time in over ..

Fresh bread returns to Gaza for first time in over two months

10 hours ago
UAE delivers key address for Arab Health Ministers ..

UAE delivers key address for Arab Health Ministers Council at World Health Assem ..

11 hours ago
 Pakistan Association Dubai sets Guinness World Rec ..

Pakistan Association Dubai sets Guinness World Record with UAE Flag made of 24,5 ..

11 hours ago
 Sheikha Fatima offers condolences to Honourable La ..

Sheikha Fatima offers condolences to Honourable Lady, Wife of Sultan of Oman, on ..

11 hours ago
 Fertiglobe eyes future growth with diverse project ..

Fertiglobe eyes future growth with diverse project portfolio across UAE, globall ..

12 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak continues his visits to 'Make i ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak continues his visits to 'Make it in the Emirates 2025'

12 hours ago
 17,000 Job opportunities generated by ADNOC's ICV ..

17,000 Job opportunities generated by ADNOC's ICV Programme for Emiratis

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business