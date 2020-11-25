UrduPoint.com
SCCI For Joint Mechanism To Remove Hurdles In Trade Among Pakistan, Regional Countries

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Sherbaz Bilour has emphasized that a joint mechanism should be evolved to remove hurdles in the way of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan as well as the rest of the regional countries.

This, he said during a meeting with Uzbekistan Deputy Chairman Railways, Coal and Mineral, Khayitboy A Omonov here on Wednesday.

Engineer Manzoor Elahi, senior vice president, Junaid Altaf vice president and former president Faiz Muhammad Faizi former president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry were present in the meeting.

The participants on the occasion identified the bottlenecks and impediments that were impeding trade relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan and central Asian countries and underlining the importance of joint efforts and strategy to address all those hurdles.

Enhancement of bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and regional countries is the need of the hour, which can help to improve the country's economy as well as bring reduction in current trade-deficit and enhance exports, they stressed.

Sherbaz Bilour while speaking on the occasion anticipated that the huge potential exists to enhance mutual trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

However, he stressed the need for formulating a joint mechanism and serious efforts from both sides to remove problems which are impeding bilateral trade between them.

The participants agreed on exchange of trade delegations, organizing exhibitions, business to business meetings and taking benefits from each other's experiences.

SCCI chief stated that Pakistan and Uzbekistan should initiate joint ventures, bilateral agreements and programmes to fully exploit the potentials and opportunities, and each other's experiences which would be beneficial to strengthen the economy and trade of the both countries.

Khayitboy A Omonov in his speech said his country wants to further improve bilateral trade and economic relations with Pakistan. However, he said both countries should take serious efforts in this regard.

Earlier, SCCI office bearers pointed out impediments and problems in the way of bilateral trade and gave a number of proposals to address them amicably.

More Stories From Business

