SCCI Seminar On 'Leads Generation And Email Marketing'

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2023 | 05:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :A seminar on 'Leads Generation and Email Marketing' was held at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

SCCI Vice President Amir Majeed Sheikh presided over the event, while Chamber's Event Committee Chairman Mian Muhammad Khalil was also present.

SCCI Departmental Committee on SME/Training Chairman Faizan Akbar briefed the participants on Lead Generation and Email Marketing, and gave various tips on how to take their business forward. He said it was very important for new entrepreneurs to have product knowledge for expansion of their business, because business development was impossible without complete product knowledge.

Faizan Akbar said that as the world increasingly recognised the value of brands and quality products, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Pakistan had a tremendous opportunity to generate exports worth 40 to 60 billion Dollars. But how could they seize the opportunity and stand out in a highly competitive global market? He said that one key factor is taking advantage of the research facility of exporters universities to enhance the value and competitiveness of their products.

By staying up-to-date with the latest innovations and requirements, the SMEs could ensure that their products were not only of the highest quality but also meet the needs and preferences of modern consumers.

Finally, the SMEs could maximise their impact by connecting with other global clusters and working together to create a massive exchange of goods and ideas. By collaborating with like-minded businesses and tapping into new markets, the SMEs could expand their reach and drive growth for their companies and the economy as a whole, he added.

SCCI VP Amir Majeed Sheikh also spoke and informed the participants about promoting their businesses.

The seminar was attended by young entrepreneurs. Special prayers were offered for brothers and sisters who were martyred and injured due to earthquake in Turkiye and Syria.

