UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCCI Taking Various Steps For Business Community's Betterment: Ashraf

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 11:50 AM

SCCI taking various steps for business community's betterment: Ashraf

Sialkot, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :-:President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Muhammad Ashraf Malik pledged to continue efforts for the betterment of business community while special focus would be accorded on the promotion of women entrepreneurship in this export hub of the country.

Talking to APP here on Saturday he said that the government was making strenuous efforts for enhancing exports and promotion of foreign investment in the country adding these steps would ensure improvement in the economy.

The business community of Sialkot fully endorsed the Prime Minister's policy for enhancing the exports of the country and will extend full cooperation to the government in this regard, he said.

The industrial sector of this export hub had the capacity to double its export volume he added. He urged upon the government to establish most modern "Technology University" in this export-oriented city for catering the industrial needs as well as help in producing skilled labour.

The establishment of Technology University in the area is need of the hour for producing skilled human resource for export industry of Sialkot he said.

The government should announce special incentives for the industry enabling it to play its instrumental role in enhancing the export volume of the country, he said. The SCCI President further stated that business community of this export hub will play its vibrant role in enhancing the exports.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology Exports Business Sialkot Chamber Hub Women Commerce Government Industry Labour

Recent Stories

Arab Children&#039;s Parliament calls for Unified ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 16, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Local Press: UAE’s Pink Caravan promotes breast ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Eibar-Real Sociedad derby called off because of ai ..

12 hours ago

Erdogan Demands Syrian Forces Immediately Leave Id ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.