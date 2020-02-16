(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sialkot, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :-:President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Muhammad Ashraf Malik pledged to continue efforts for the betterment of business community while special focus would be accorded on the promotion of women entrepreneurship in this export hub of the country.

Talking to APP here on Saturday he said that the government was making strenuous efforts for enhancing exports and promotion of foreign investment in the country adding these steps would ensure improvement in the economy.

The business community of Sialkot fully endorsed the Prime Minister's policy for enhancing the exports of the country and will extend full cooperation to the government in this regard, he said.

The industrial sector of this export hub had the capacity to double its export volume he added. He urged upon the government to establish most modern "Technology University" in this export-oriented city for catering the industrial needs as well as help in producing skilled labour.

The establishment of Technology University in the area is need of the hour for producing skilled human resource for export industry of Sialkot he said.

The government should announce special incentives for the industry enabling it to play its instrumental role in enhancing the export volume of the country, he said. The SCCI President further stated that business community of this export hub will play its vibrant role in enhancing the exports.