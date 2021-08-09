UrduPoint.com

SECP Registers 1,949 New Companies In July

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 09:01 PM

SECP registers 1,949 new companies in July

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) registered 1,949 new companies in July 2021, raising the total number of registered companies to 147,842

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) registered 1,949 new companies in July 2021, raising the total number of registered companies to 147,842. Around 99 % companies registered online, 43 % of the companies were registered same day while 175 foreign users were registered from overseas.

The July incorporation consist of 66% private limited companies, 31 % single member companies and three percent public unlisted companies, not for profit associations, and limited liability partnerships (LLP), said a press release issued here.

Total capitalization (paid-up-capital) with regard to newly incorporated for the current month is amounted to Rs 2.7 billion.

The construction & real estate sector took the lead with the incorporation of 313, trading with 279, I.T with 243, services with 178, e-commerce with 117, food & beverages with 76, education with 63, textile with 57, corporate agricultural farming with 56, pharmaceutical with 52, engineering with 51, tourism with 40, healthcare with 39, mining & quarrying with 38, transport and, market & development with 27 each, logging, and power generation with 24 each, auto & allied, and fuel & energy with 23 each, chemical, and communications with 21 each, cables & electric goods with 18, broadcasting & telecasting, and cosmetics & toiletries with 14 each, paper & board, and steel & allied with 13 each, and 85 companies were registered in other sectors.

Foreign investment has been reported in 47 new companies. These companies have foreign investors from Australia, Bermuda, China Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Korea South, Kuwait, the Netherlands, Oman, Philippines, Qatar, Russia, Sri Lanka, Syria, Thailand, Turkey, the UAE, UK, and the US.

The highest numbers of companies, i.e. 645 were registered in Islamabad, followed by 634 and 294 companies registered in Lahore and Karachi respectively. The CROs in Peshawar, Multan, Faisalabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Quetta and Sukkur registered 120, 96, 75, 57, 22, and 06 companies respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Thailand Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Australia Syria Education Sri Lanka Russia Turkey China UAE Kuwait Oman Qatar Germany Sukkur Same Lead Ireland Italy United Kingdom Bermuda Philippines Netherlands Denmark July Market Textile From Billion

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE’s leadership, p ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE’s leadership, people on Hijri New Year

47 minutes ago
 All teaching, non-teaching staff be vaccinated in ..

All teaching, non-teaching staff be vaccinated in province before opening of sch ..

51 seconds ago
 Four people dies in different incidents

Four people dies in different incidents

52 seconds ago
 SSGC, Punjab hockey match ends in a draw

SSGC, Punjab hockey match ends in a draw

56 seconds ago
 Khusro, Hashim visit Bahawalpur, RYK industrial es ..

Khusro, Hashim visit Bahawalpur, RYK industrial estates

58 seconds ago
 Taliban Say Reject US Proposal to Form Interim Gov ..

Taliban Say Reject US Proposal to Form Interim Government in Afghanistan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.