Serbia Needs 10-Year Gas Agreement With Russia, Conditions On Ruble Payments - Srbijagas

Published March 24, 2022

Serbia needs a new agreement on deliveries of Russian gas for 10 years and explanations of Gazprom's condition on payment in rubles, Srbijagas head Dusan Bajatovic told Sputnik on Thursday

"The ruble has not yet been the Currency in which transactions were carried out in Europe and Serbia.

We previously switched to the euro from the Dollar and registered this in the appendix of the agreement with Gazprom. The fact is that we are not on the list of states unfriendly to Russia. It is necessary to wait for Gazprom's offer," Bejatovic said.

