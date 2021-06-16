Shanghai gold futures close higher

Gold futures closed higher Wednesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Gold futures closed higher Wednesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

The most active gold contract for December 2021 delivery was up 0.2 Yuan (about 3 U.S. cents) to close at 382.24 yuan a gram.

The total trading volume for 8 listed gold futures contracts on the exchange was 154,488 lots, with a turnover of about 58.9 billion yuan.

China launched gold futures in January 2008.