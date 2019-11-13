UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Share Of Dollar In Russia National Wealth Fund's Structure To Be Reduced- Finance Ministry

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 02:19 PM

Share of Dollar in Russia National Wealth Fund's Structure to Be Reduced- Finance Ministry

The Russian Finance Ministry will reduce the share of the US dollar in the structure of the National Wealth Fund (FNB) and it currently studies different currencies, including yuan, Deputy Finance Minister Vladimir Kolychev said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) The Russian Finance Ministry will reduce the share of the US Dollar in the structure of the National Wealth Fund (FNB) and it currently studies different currencies, including yuan, Deputy Finance Minister Vladimir Kolychev said on Wednesday.

The ministry plans to change the FNB's Currency structure in 2020, following the changing structure of gold and forex reserves amid geopolitical risks.

"I can tell now that the share of the dollar will be reduced. We are studying different currencies. Obviously, all the reserve currencies, those listed as reserve under standards of the International Monetary Fund, including Yuan and [currencies of] other countries," Kolychev said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Russia Vladimir Putin 2020 Gold All Share

Recent Stories

Treat for sports lovers this weekend with more tha ..

3 minutes ago

Only 23% Pakistanis rate the performance of police ..

3 minutes ago

Paragon City: Accountability court extends till No ..

10 minutes ago

Russia Wants to Add Fresh Impetus to Cooperation W ..

39 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner visits Bahawal Victoria Hospit ..

41 seconds ago

Share of Renewables in India's Energy Mix to Grow ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.