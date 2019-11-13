The Russian Finance Ministry will reduce the share of the US dollar in the structure of the National Wealth Fund (FNB) and it currently studies different currencies, including yuan, Deputy Finance Minister Vladimir Kolychev said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) The Russian Finance Ministry will reduce the share of the US Dollar in the structure of the National Wealth Fund (FNB) and it currently studies different currencies, including yuan, Deputy Finance Minister Vladimir Kolychev said on Wednesday.

The ministry plans to change the FNB's Currency structure in 2020, following the changing structure of gold and forex reserves amid geopolitical risks.

"I can tell now that the share of the dollar will be reduced. We are studying different currencies. Obviously, all the reserve currencies, those listed as reserve under standards of the International Monetary Fund, including Yuan and [currencies of] other countries," Kolychev said.