Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) Four ships namely, Maersk Kensington, Le Havre, Blue Gate and Stena Impeccable scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice and Palm oil were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Asphalt Express, Al-Salam and Maud scheduled to load/offload Bitumen, Gas oil and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

Eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Cement, Rice, Coal, Canola, Chemicals, Petroleum gas, Mogas and Palm oil respectively, out of them, three ships, Oil tanker 'Velos Ruby', Chemicals carrier 'Happy Kestrel' and Container vessel 'Maersk Brooklyn' sailed out to sea on Wednesday morning, and another ship, 'Walvarine' is expected to sail from PIBT on same day (today) in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 180,797 tonnes, comprising 125,258 tonnes imports cargo and 55,539 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,872 Containers (2,683 TEUs imports and 2,189 TEUs export ), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

A total of twenty ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them three ships, Honey Badger, White Purl and Al-Salam-II carrying Coal, LPG and Gas oil are expected take berths at PIBT, EVTL and FOTCO respectively on Wednesday, 6th January-2021, while two more ships, Josephine Maersk and MSC Pilar with Containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.