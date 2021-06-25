Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Shipping activity remained active at the Port where five ships, CMA CGM Orfeo, Irenes Ray, Southern Robin, Ashley Lady and Milaha Qatar carrying Containers, Palm oil, Gas oil and Natural gas were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Oil Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on Thursday, 24th June 2021.

Meanwhile four more ships, Emerald Eternity, Gas Zeus, DM Jade and Batter Sea Park carrying Coal, Petroleum gas and Chemicals also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

Berth were engaged by eleven ships to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya bean, General cargo, Natural gas, Gas oil and Palm oil, out of them, three ships, Container vessel æIrenes RayÆ Bulk cargo carrier Falcon Trident and Gas carrier Amadi sailed out to sea on Friday (today) morning, and another container vessel CMA CGM Orfeo is expected to sail from QICT on same day in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 217,479 tonnes, comprising 176,515 tonnes imports cargo and 40,964 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 5,383 Containers (3,227TEUs imports and 2,156 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

There are fifteen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them two ships, Batter Sea Park and VSC Castor & two more ships, MSC Ishyka and Maersk Jalan carrying Chemicals, Coal and Containers are expected take berths at EVTL, PIBT and QICT on Friday (today), 25th June, while a container vessel GMA CGM Rigolettois due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and another Container vessel Diyala is due to arrive on Saturday, 26th June, and four more ships, MSC Denisse, Al Salam II, Jabal Hafit and Yari with Containers, Gas oil, Coal and Natural gas are due to arrive on Sunday, 27th June 2021.