UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2022 | 02:17 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Four ships namely, VTC Ocean, Lana, MSC Athos and Pavo Bright scheduled to load/offload Rice, Containers and Coal, berthed at Multi Purpose Terminal, Qasim International Container Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Four ships namely, VTC Ocean, Lana, MSC Athos and Pavo Bright scheduled to load/offload Rice, Containers and Coal, berthed at Multi Purpose Terminal, Qasim International Container Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Petrel Bulker, Al-Soor, Ocean Venus and EM Astoria, scheduled to load/offload Rice, Gas oil, Coal and Containers also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a gas carrier 'Milaha Qatar' left the Port on Tuesday morning, while three more ships, Lana, MSC Athos and Bowfin are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 189,004 tonnes, comprising 152,115 tonnes imports cargo and 36,889 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,820` Containers (1,850 TEUs Imports and 1,970 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 02 ships, Ocean Venus and Jag Pavitra& three more ships, Silver Carolyn, Sealand Washington and MSC Eugenia carrying, Coal, Gas oil, Palm oil and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-4, FOTCO, LCT and QICT on Tuesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Washington Oil Qatar Astoria Anchorage Gas Silver Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Int'l arrivals to Vietnam hike in five months

Int'l arrivals to Vietnam hike in five months

36 seconds ago
 Estonian Prime Minister Doubts Possibility of Bann ..

Estonian Prime Minister Doubts Possibility of Banning Russian Gas in 7th Sanctio ..

37 seconds ago
 Bulgaria Exempted From EU Embargo on Russian Oil I ..

Bulgaria Exempted From EU Embargo on Russian Oil Imports Until End of 2024- Prim ..

39 seconds ago
 Ankara to Discuss Black Sea Corridor, Grain With R ..

Ankara to Discuss Black Sea Corridor, Grain With Russia - Cavusoglu

40 seconds ago
 Over 350,000 Okinawa Residents Receive Evacuation ..

Over 350,000 Okinawa Residents Receive Evacuation Orders Due to Torrential Rains ..

7 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 1,325 new COVID-19 infections, 4 ..

Malaysia reports 1,325 new COVID-19 infections, 4 more deaths

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.