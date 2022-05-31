Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Four ships namely, VTC Ocean, Lana, MSC Athos and Pavo Bright scheduled to load/offload Rice, Containers and Coal, berthed at Multi Purpose Terminal, Qasim International Container Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Four ships namely, VTC Ocean, Lana, MSC Athos and Pavo Bright scheduled to load/offload Rice, Containers and Coal, berthed at Multi Purpose Terminal, Qasim International Container Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Petrel Bulker, Al-Soor, Ocean Venus and EM Astoria, scheduled to load/offload Rice, Gas oil, Coal and Containers also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a gas carrier 'Milaha Qatar' left the Port on Tuesday morning, while three more ships, Lana, MSC Athos and Bowfin are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 189,004 tonnes, comprising 152,115 tonnes imports cargo and 36,889 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,820` Containers (1,850 TEUs Imports and 1,970 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 02 ships, Ocean Venus and Jag Pavitra& three more ships, Silver Carolyn, Sealand Washington and MSC Eugenia carrying, Coal, Gas oil, Palm oil and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-4, FOTCO, LCT and QICT on Tuesday.