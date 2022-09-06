UrduPoint.com

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

September 06, 2022

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Six ships namely, Tokyo Pioneer, Lisa, MSC Malin, Super Eastern, Sargodha and Helena, scheduled to load/offload, Rice, Containers, Palm oil, Furnace oil and Coal, berthed at Multi Purpose Terminal, Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Monday. Meanwhile two more ships, Anassa and Songa Peace carrying Coal and Phosphoric Acid also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hour.

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a containers ship 'MSC Malin' left the Port on Tuesday morning, while 03 more ships, BBG Baise, Lisa and Super Eastern are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 145,247 tonnes, comprising 91,323 tonnes imports cargo and 53,924 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,046` Containers (1,223 TEUs Imports and 2,823 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 02 ships, Songa Peace and Livarden & 03 more ships, Al-Maha, Cape Kortia and Maersk Kinloss carrying Phosphoric Acid, Palm oil, LPG and Containers are expected to take berths at EVTL, LCT, SSGC and QICT on Tuesday.

