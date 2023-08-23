Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Three ships namely, Maersk Pittsburgh, MSC Tianping and UACC Manama, carrying Containers and Soya bean oil, berthed at Container Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal, respectively on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ):Three ships namely, Maersk Pittsburgh, MSC Tianping and UACC Manama, carrying Containers and Soya bean oil, berthed at Container Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal, respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Sea Bulk and Maran-gas Asclepius with Canola seeds and LNG are also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim on during last 24 hours.

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, TTC Vidyut and Fuwairit sailed out to sea on Wednesday morning, while five more ships, Maersk Pittsburgh, MSC Tainping, African Nighthawk, Ullswater and Kaisa-I are expected to sail on same day afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 96,675 tonnes, comprising 68,506 tones imports Cargo and 28,169 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,350 Containers (2,100 TEUs Imports and 1,250 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are eight ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Jigjiga and Maran-gas Asclepius & two more ships, Central Park and MSC Santa Maria scheduled to load/offload General cargo, LNG, Chemicals and Containers are expected to take berths at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Gasport Terminal, Engro Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on Wednesday, while two more container ships, Cosco America and Vancouver are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.