Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2025 | 08:32 PM

Five ships, Alberth-P, Saga, Capoeira, Maya Gas-1 and Al-Thakhira carrying Container, Palm oil, Mogas, LPG and LNG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, FOTCO oil Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and Engro Elengy Terminal respectively on Monday 15 th September, Meanwhile another containers ship ‘GFS Juno’ also arrived at outer anchorage on Tuesday morning

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out

of them five ships, Santosa-66, AN Hai Star, Maya Gas-1, Alberth-P and Icarius are expected to sail on Tuesday.

Cargo volume of 169,028 tonnes, comprising 130,122 tonnes imports cargo

and 38,906 export cargo carried in 3,377 Containers (1,431 TEUs Imports &

1,946 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three

ships, GFS Juno, PH Giang Minh and Giovanni Topic & two more ships, AN-

61 and Kiran Australia carrying Container, Iron Ore, Soya Bean Seed, LPG and Coal expected to take berths at QICT, MW-1, FAP, EVTL and PQEPT on Tuesday.

