SIDB KP To Advertise Industrial Plots In Two New Zones

Published May 26, 2022 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Managing Director (MD) of Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Zafar Ali Shah has said that the board will advertise plots allotment in two new industrial estates soon. The two new industrial estates are Small Industries Estate Peshawar II and Small Industries Estate Bannu II.

He was talking to a delegation of Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders and Industries (PCSTI) here on Thursday.

The delegation was composed of the president PCSTI, Khalid Farooq Malik, Atif Shehzad and former president of the chamber Mohammad Adnan Jalil. Besides, Director (Finance) SIDB, Sohail Aziz, Deputy Managing Director (DMD), Mohammad Saleem and Joint Director, Naseeruddini was also present on the occasion.

The MD SIDB said that for first SME will also be provided an opportunity to apply for industrial plots and for this purpose, the five-marla plots would also be offered to small industrialists and traders.

He said that Peshawar II and Bannu II will be unique industrial estates of nature and in this connection all small and big industrialists would be taken on board. He said that keeping in view the advice of local industrialists all basic facilities would be provided in these new estates.

Syed Zafar Ali Shah said that Small Industries Estate Peshawar II will offer 5, 10. 20 and 40 marla plots. He said that on the directives of the Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries and Commerce 20% plot quota has been allocated for overseas Pakistanis. In case of receiving a maximum number of applications, then matter would be decided through a draw.

Furthermore, he said that two small industries estate in Bajaur and Swabi are also in the pipeline.

