Sindh Investment Secretary Invites Businessmen For Making Investment In Province

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 07:23 PM

Sindh Investment Secretary invites businessmen for making investment in province

Sindh Secretary Investment, Ahsan Ali Mangi has said that the business community may take advantage of investment opportunities in the Sindh province

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th July, 2019) Sindh Secretary Investment, Ahsan Ali Mangi has said that the business community may take advantage of investment opportunities in the Sindh province.He said this during his visit to FPCCI on the invitation of President FPCCI Engr, Daroo Khan Achakzai, for exchange of views on the investment prospects in Sindh province in different sector particularly in agriculture and livestock.Presentations were given by senior officers of the Provincial Investment Department, which earlier was Sindh board of Investment, on different economic sectors and Special Economic Zones in Sindh.

The Secretary and his team of officers briefed on the potential of these sectors, investment opportunities and the initiatives taken by Sindh government for promotion of investment in the province.

Managing Director, Sindh Enterprise Development Fund, Mehboob-ul-Haq was among the Secretary's team.

On FPCCI side, the prominent were The Secretary assured full support from his department including in arranging finance on subsidized terms. "Sindh Government will bear the interest loan up to KIBOR rate," he reassured.

The business community representatives took interest and requested the Secretary investment to visit the Chambers and trade associations in the province and arrange similar presentations/briefings for their member for better projection of the government's initiatives and policies.

The Secretary supported the proposal of regular interaction between the Investment Department people and the business community.

