Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 01:34 PM

Six new projects being executed in petroleum sector

The Petroleum Division would carry out six new projects worth Rs1775.857 million during the current fiscal year 2021-22 to achieve self-sufficiency in the energy sector, streamline matters related to minerals' regulatory framework and data compilation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :The Petroleum Division would carry out six new projects worth Rs1775.857 million during the current fiscal year 2021-22 to achieve self-sufficiency in the energy sector, streamline matters related to minerals' regulatory framework and data compilation.

According to official documents, the government has allocated Rs40 million in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2021-22) for a new project, under which development of Strategic Underground Gas Storage (SUGS), hiring of consultancy services for bankable feasibility study and transaction advisory services (PC-II) would be carried out.

A sum of Rs30 million has been specified for Legal Consultancy Services for drafting of Model Mineral Agreement and updating of Regulatory Framework (Federal and Provincial Minerals/Coal Departments) prepared by Mineral Wing, Petroleum Division, Rs40 million for Pakistan National Research Programme on Geological Hazards (Earthquakes and Landslides) - Data Acquisition along Active Faults and Identification of Potential Landslides Hotspot Zones, Rs73.447 million for supply of 10 MMCFD RLNG to Bostan Special Economic Zone, Rs149.410 million for supply of 13 MMCFD RLNG to Bin Qasim Industrial Park and Rs785 million for supply of 40 MMCFD gas/RLNG to Allama Iqbal Industrial City Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Faisalabad.

Similarly, for the seven ongoing schemes, Rs1,473.683 million has been earmarked, out of which Rs263 million was specified for establishment of National Minerals Data Centre (NMDC), Rs345.321 million for Expansion and Up-gradation of Pakistan Petroleum Core House (PETCORE), Rs30 million for Geological Mapping on 50 Toposheets, out of 354 unmapped Toposheets of Outcrop Area of Balochistan province, Rs385.336 million for strengthening and up-gradation of Karachi Laboratories Complex (KLC) at HDIP Operations Office, Karachi, Rs76.580 million for supply of 13.5 MMCFD gas at Doorstep (Zero Point) of Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Sindh, Rs 230 million for supply of 30 MMCFD gas at Doorstep (Zero Point) of Rashakai Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and Rs143.446 million for up-gradation of POL testing facilities of HDIP at Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta and ISO Certification of Petroleum Testing Laboratory at Islamabad.

Overall the petroleum division would spend Rs3,249.540 million on 13 ongoing and new projects during the year 2021-22.

/395/778

