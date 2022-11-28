UrduPoint.com

SMEDA To Organize Training On Digital Marketing For SMEs

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2022 | 03:20 PM

SMEDA to organize training on Digital Marketing for SMEs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority (SMEDA) is going to organize a one-day training programme on 'Digital Marketing' for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) on December 05, Monday.

The programme would be organized in Karachi under SMEDA project 'National Business Development Programme', said a press release.

The programme aims to equip participants with emerging concepts, proven skills, business enhancement and digital marketing to establish and strengthen the organization system of SMEs for future profitable growth.

This sector is considered as the backbone of any economy. As per estimates of SMEDA, there are more than five million SMEs in Pakistan, which contribute 40 percent in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and 25 percent in the country's overall exports.

