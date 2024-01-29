Open Menu

SMEDA To Organize Training On 'HRM For Women Entrepreneurs'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2024 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organize a one-day workshop on 'Human Resource Management for Women Entrepreneurs' for profitable business growth on January 30.

The workshop will be held at the Women Resource Centre and Incubation LG-1 Vogue Tower, Lahore, according to a source in the authority.

The training program will provide information about introduction to HRM, HRM planning process, recruitment and selection, team development strategies, and integrating HRM into the overall management system.

It also highlights capacity building through training and coaching, performance management, and retention strategies and success planning.

The session would be attended by emerging and existing women entrepreneurs, small business owners and CEOs of women businesses, and all those desirous of improving knowledge on the subject.

