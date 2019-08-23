UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stocks Climb Before Much-anticipated Powell Speech

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 04:22 PM

Stocks climb before much-anticipated Powell speech

Stock markets and the dollar rose Friday before a key speech by Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ):Stock markets and the dollar rose Friday before a key speech by Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell.

After a positive start to the week sparked by China-US trade hopes, investors have taken a wait-and-see approach ahead of Powell's address, which will be parsed for clues about the US central bank's plans for monetary policy.

There are hopes he will outline further cuts to borrowing costs, having done so last month for the first time since the financial crisis, but with the US economy in much better health than most others, analysts warn there could be some disappointment.

"One thing to reiterate going into tonight's speech is that markets seem very clearly positioned for some very dovish guidance from Mr Powell on US interest rates," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

"It is a dangerous assumption to make and the corrections across various asset classes if he disappoints could make for a very emotional finish to the week's trading session." That was a sentiment reiterated by New York Mellon chief strategist Alicia Levine, who pointed out that minutes from the Fed's July meeting released this week showed policymakers were split on the way forward owing to recent upbeat data on the economy.

"The markets want more than the Fed is going to give here," she told Bloomberg TV.

Friday's mostly positive performance for stock markets followed a soft lead from Wall Street, where traders Thursday took note of another inversion of the US Treasury market -- when the return on 10-year notes fell below that of two-year notes, which is seen as a sign of a possible recession.

In foreign exchange, the pound retreated one day after spiking on hopes that Britain would exit the European Union with a deal.

"As investors start to eye the central bank shindig in Jackson Hole, the pound decided to rein in the enthusiasm it displayed on Thursday," said Connor Campbell, analyst at Spreadex.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday met with French President Emmanuel Macron, following his talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel the day before.

Echoing Merkel, Macron supported allowing more time to find a solution to the issue of the Irish border that has bedeviled Brexit negotiations since 2017.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange Dollar German European Union Bank Split Powell Lead Jackson New York Ireland Angela Merkel Brexit July Border 2017 Market TV From

Recent Stories

Erdogan Slams Ceasefire Violations in Idlib in Pho ..

2 minutes ago

JI stages rally in GB to express solidarity with K ..

5 minutes ago

KP E&SE directs schools to display national flag a ..

5 minutes ago

Country moving in right direction: Punjab Food Min ..

5 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Expects First Results of Prisoner Swap D ..

5 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notifies ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.