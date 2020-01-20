Stocks retreat as investors cash in on rally

UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 05:39 PM

Global stock markets mostly retreated on Monday as investors booked profits after last week's rally and awaiting some key US earnings updates

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Global stock markets mostly retreated on Monday as investors booked profits after last week's rally and awaiting some key US earnings updates.

Stocks had jumped on Friday, with Wall Street indices ending at fresh record highs, as solid Chinese economic data brightened the economic outlook following an initial US-China trade deal.

"Stocks were in a strong position last week so a bit of a pullback isn't a high surprise," noted David Madden, analyst at CMC Markets UK.

"Trading volumes as well as volatility are likely to be low as it is a public holiday in the US." Around 1100 GMT, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index was down 0.4 percent compared with Friday's close.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index traded flat and the Paris CAC 40 slipped 0.3 percent.

The Dollar gained against the euro, pound and yen.

Focus now turns to the release of corporate earnings, with big US Names including Netflix, IBM and Hyundai due to report over the coming days.

Friday's broadly-healthy data from China provided some reassurance to traders, indicating a growth slowdown in the world's number two economy may have bottomed out, and suggesting this year could see some improvement.

"We are entering 2020 on a more stable footing with economies globally stabilising and looking like they're turning up, and the phase one trade deal," Anne Anderson, of UBS Asset Management, told Bloomberg tv.

"So it's a bit more positive with regard to the economic fundamentals." While the positive sentiment helped Wall Street to chalk up more records Friday, there are worries that the recent upward momentum for equities could slow and gains could trigger some profit-taking soon.

AxiTrader's Stephen Innes said the general outlook was for further rises.

"There's a belief that global growth will continue to pick up speed over the coming months, as significant downside risks to the global economy have been turned aside, and worries over a possible recession have diminished," he said in a client note.

Elsewhere Monday, oil prices rose on supply concerns after exports from Libya, which has been riven by fighting between rival factions since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising, were blocked after a pipeline was shut down by armed forces.

And in Iraq, which is OPEC's second-biggest producer, a strike at a key oil field hit output. There are also fears that long-simmering tensions could explode into major unrest, with matters not helped by the US killing in the country this month of Iran's top general.

- Key figures around 1100 GMT - London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.4 percent at 7,641.68 points Frankfurt - DAX 30: FLAT at 13,521.75 Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.3 percent at 6,080.88 EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.3 percent at 3,797.78 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.2 percent at 24,083.51 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.9 percent at 28,795.91 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.7 percent at 3,095.79 (close) New York - Dow: UP 0.2 percent at 29,348.10 (close) Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1086 from $1.1092 at 2200 GMT Friday Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2984 from $1.3016 Euro/pound: UP at 85.37 pence from 85.22 pence Dollar/yen: UP at 110.18 Yen from 110.14 yenBrent Crude: UP 0.5 percent at $65.20 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: UP 0.4 percent at $58.75 per barrel

