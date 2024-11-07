Open Menu

Sugar Advisory Board Meets To Review Overall Sugar Stock Across The Country

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2024 | 07:19 PM

Sugar Advisory Board meets to review overall sugar stock across the country

A meeting of the Sugar Advisory Board was held on Thursday to review the overall situation of sugar stocks across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) A meeting of the Sugar Advisory Board was held on Thursday to review the overall situation of sugar stocks across the country.

The meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, and was also attended by Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, said a news release.

The board reviewed the estimates for the sugarcane crop and the overall stock position of sugar for the upcoming crushing season.

The board expressed satisfaction with the current sugar prices in the local market.

Rana Tanveer highlighted highlighted the declining trend of sugar prices in the local market.

It was decided that all sugar mills will begin crushing from November 21, and action will be taken against mills that fail to start crushing by the 21st.

The minister said that all payments to farmers will be made before the start of the crushing season.

He added that if mills do not pay the dues to farmers, their export licenses will be revoked.

The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) has requested permission to export additional sugar.

The minister said that the government cannot grant further permission until the first export quota is completed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan November Stocks Market Commerce All From Government

Recent Stories

Bank of England cuts interest rate as inflation sl ..

Bank of England cuts interest rate as inflation slows

6 minutes ago
 UNESCO begins talks for National Media Literacy St ..

UNESCO begins talks for National Media Literacy Strategy in Lahore

2 minutes ago
 IGP briefs under-training officers about Punjab po ..

IGP briefs under-training officers about Punjab police performance

2 minutes ago
 Over 2.1m people avail various policing services d ..

Over 2.1m people avail various policing services during this year

2 minutes ago
 KPCTA penalize hotels, restaurants for not submitt ..

KPCTA penalize hotels, restaurants for not submitting registration fee

2 minutes ago
 NRKNA hosts delegation from District Umerkot, Sind ..

NRKNA hosts delegation from District Umerkot, Sindh

6 minutes ago
Regional Ombudsman Sukkur solves the complaints of ..

Regional Ombudsman Sukkur solves the complaints of consumers

9 minutes ago
 CPO replaces in-charge judicial lockup over viral ..

CPO replaces in-charge judicial lockup over viral video

9 minutes ago
 Suaalii handed Australia debut against England

Suaalii handed Australia debut against England

9 minutes ago
 Punjab's Children's Heart Surgery Program reduces ..

Punjab's Children's Heart Surgery Program reduces waiting list for pediatric sur ..

9 minutes ago
 2024 'virtually certain' to be hottest year on rec ..

2024 'virtually certain' to be hottest year on record: EU monitor

6 minutes ago
 LG by-polls on 10 vacant seats in Karachi to be he ..

LG by-polls on 10 vacant seats in Karachi to be held on Nov 14

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business