Sugar futures close higher

Sugar futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE)

ZHENGZHOU (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Sugar futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active sugar contract for May 2021 delivery gained 29 Yuan (4.49 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,441 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume for six listed sugar futures contracts on the ZCE was 481,445 lots with a turnover of 26.22 billion yuan.

As the world's important consumer and importer of sugar, China listed sugar futures on ZCE in January 2006, helping sugar-related enterprises hedge the price risk.