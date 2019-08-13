UrduPoint.com
Tanker With Iranian Oil Detained Near Gibraltar To Be Released Within 48 Hours - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 11:00 PM

Tanker With Iranian Oil Detained Near Gibraltar to be Released Within 48 Hours - Reports

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) The Grace 1 tanker, carrying Iranian oil and detained in Gibraltar more than a month ago will be released within two days, Iran's state-run television and radio corporation IRIB reported on Tuesday, citing informed sources.

According to IRIB, the tanker will be freed as a result of Iran's diplomatic and legal efforts.

The outlet did not provide further details of the expected release.

Grace 1 was seized by UK marines on July 4 over an alleged breach of EU sanctions against Syria. Two weeks later, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the UK-flagged Stena Impero oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz due to an alleged violation of international maritime regulations. The tanker and its 23-member crew have since been detained and taken to the port in Bandar Abbas.

