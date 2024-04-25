Thousands Of Flights Scrapped As French Air Traffic Controllers Strike
Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2024 | 06:31 PM
Thousands of flights were cancelled in France and Europe on Thursday as a strike by French air traffic controllers over pay caused stoppages not seen in decades
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Thousands of flights were cancelled in France and Europe on Thursday as a strike by French air traffic controllers over pay caused stoppages not seen in decades.
Airlines cut more than half of their normal flight schedules at Paris's two main airports Orly and Roissy Charles-de-Gaulle, with many flights in the southern city of Marseille also grounded.
Short and medium-haul flights were the worst affected, while long-haul services faced the least disruption.
Budget airline Ryanair reported 300 cancellations Thursday, and easyJet and Transavia each 200.
A total of some 2,300 flights arriving at or departing from French airports were forecast for Thursday, against 5,200 the day before, civil aviation authority DGAC told AFP.
Across Europe, some 2,000 more flights were cancelled and another 1,000 forced to change routes to avoid French airspace, the Airlines for Europe trade body said.
Cancellation numbers were at their highest "in 20 years", said Augustin de Romanet, CEO of ADP, the company operating the capital's airports.
On Wednesday, De Romanet had warned that "several tens of millions of Euros (Dollars)" were at stake for airlines and airports "every strike day".
Air traffic association IATA accused the French controllers of "blackmail" and of making exorbitant demands.
A decision by the biggest air traffic controller union SNCTA on Wednesday to withdraw their strike call after a deal with management came too late to alleviate the mayhem significantly as the DGAC had already ordered airlines to cancel most of their flights.
Three smaller unions, meanwhile, maintained their strike call.
Delays for flights authorised to operate were moderate, however, DGAC said, with many only around 30 minutes late.
French holidaymakers were particularly hard hit by the disruption, with many of the country's schools on spring break.
"There's not much to be done," said one passenger giving only her first name, Chloe.
She said she and a fellow passenger had flown into Paris from Shanghai without being able to connect to their home city of Clermont-Ferrand, 420 kilometres (260 miles) to the south.
"My husband got in his car at 4:00 am in Clermont to come and pick us up," she said.
Several airlines told customers they could change their reservations for free or get a refund for their tickets.
The unions' demands are a response to a planned overhaul of French air-traffic control systems.
The strike calls followed an initial breakdown of talks, raising concerns over the risk of renewed action during the Olympic Games in Paris from late July, when millions of visitors are expected in the capital.
Recent Stories
Nine dead, 1,318 injured in Punjab road accidents
Ukraine, Russia exchange fire, at least seven dead
1st-ever National Sports Revival conference starts next month
Joint venture decided for action against MEPCO’s defaulters
Modern irrigation system imperative to deal with water scarcity: UAF VC
One woman died after speedy bus overturned
155 killed in Tanzania as heavy rains lash East Africa
Parliament committed to resolve public issues on priority basis: Ghulam Mustafa
Collaborative Care of Diabetes Centre inaugurated in Faisalabad
3 'tandoors' fined Rs 15,000
Usain Bolt named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador
Special education dept submits project for opening Autism School in Lahore
More Stories From Business
-
Collaborative Care of Diabetes Centre inaugurated in Faisalabad6 minutes ago
-
SECP proposes amendments to General Takaful Accounting Regulations, 20194 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to developing gems, jewelry sector: Minister15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan earns $1,976 million from IT services' export in 8 months1 hour ago
-
PSX loses 80 points2 hours ago
-
Ahad Cheem lauds UNDP’s cooperation2 hours ago
-
London stocks hit new record on blockbuster mining takeover bid2 hours ago
-
Sialkot University, Ministry of Climate Change, Ethiopian embassy host business forum3 hours ago
-
Govt likely to hike electricity price once again4 hours ago
-
Mining giant BHP launches bid to take over rival Anglo American5 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs500 per tola to Rs242,5006 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks end lower after Meta results6 hours ago