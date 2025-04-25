Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 25 April 2025

Arslan Farid Published April 25, 2025 | 09:01 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 25 April 2025 is 376,500 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 322,790. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 25 April 2025 is 376,500 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 322,790.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 345,095 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 295,889.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 376,500 Rs 345,095
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 322,790 Rs 295,889
Per Gram Gold Rs 32,279 Rs 29,589

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025

20 minutes ago
 PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Za ..

PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..

15 hours ago
 Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for bor ..

Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation

15 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

15 hours ago
 What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cu ..

What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..

15 hours ago
 Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local ..

Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets

15 hours ago
First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Seas ..

First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released

16 hours ago
 Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-d ..

Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..

16 hours ago
 Sit-in on National Highway against six canals caus ..

Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..

16 hours ago
 BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode s ..

BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..

16 hours ago
 Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspen ..

Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..

17 hours ago
 PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring ..

PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business