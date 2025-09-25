- Home
- Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan assures support for business-friendly environment
Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2025 | 10:11 PM
Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to upgrading the road network across the country, terming it vital for the masses and the business community
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to upgrading the road network across the country, terming it vital for the masses and the business community.
He said this while addressing a ceremony titled “A Night of Celebration” held in honour of newly elected President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Sardar Tahir Mehmood.
Highlighting major road projects, the minister said that the Sukkur-Hyderabad and Hyderabad-Karachi Motorway, the country’s most important motorway, will soon be inaugurated this year and is expected to be fully completed within two years.
He said this project will connect Sukkur with Karachi Port, playing a pivotal role in boosting the national economy.
He also informed that the N-25 (Karachi-Quetta) project is under construction and will be completed soon.
He announced that another strategic project from Mansehra to Kaghan, Naran, and Babusar Top is under consideration, to be built on a motorway pattern, serving as an alternate to the Karakoram Highway.
He further disclosed that work on the Sialkot-Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway is about to begin, which will reduce the Lahore-Islamabad distance by 100 kilometers, cutting travel time to just two and a half hours.
Similarly, a Kasur-Lahore-Okara-Sahiwal road link connected with the Karachi Motorway is also being considered.
Abdul Aleem Khan said that Pakistan is blessed with immense opportunities and resources, and despite challenges, the nation has the resilience to bring the country back on the path of progress.
He assured the business community of his full support, pledging to act as their advocate for ensuring a business-friendly environment.
Speaking on the occasion, President ICCI underlined the pivotal role of ICCI as a self-sufficient body working tirelessly for the facilitation of the business community.
He urged the CDA to frame business-friendly policies instead of anti-business measures to revive economic activity in the capital.
Earlier, Chaudhry Abdul Rauf, Chairman Fair Deal Group of Companies, in his welcome remarks, extended heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected ICCI leadership and lauded the Founder Group.
Terming real estate as the backbone of the economy, he called for a comprehensive national real estate policy to address the challenges faced by the sector.
