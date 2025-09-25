Employers’ reservations to be redressed before finalizing new labor policy: Secy Labour

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2025 | 09:58 PM
Labour & Human Resource Secretary Punjab Muhammad Naeem Ghaus has said that genuine problems and reservations of the employers will be redressed before finalizing the draft of new labour policy
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Labour & Human Resource Secretary Punjab Muhammad Naeem Ghaus has said that genuine problems and reservations of the employers will be redressed before finalizing the draft of new labour policy.
Addressing the business community in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he said that some amendments in labour law have become imperative in view of the international agreements, protocols and treaties in addition to the conditionalities of GSP Plus due to which reservations of industrialists were ignored.
He said that two conferences have already been held in Lahore to discuss the controversial clauses of the labour code 2025 but still these could not be finalized.
Underlining the industrial importance of Faisalabad, he requested FCCI to discuss, analyze and assess the pros and cons of this draft which could be discussed with his team to make disputed sections acceptable for all.
He said, "The Labour department is trying its best to keep the industrial wheel in progress as through it we could provide jobs to the unemployed youth and stabilize the national economy.
"
He also assured to deal with the so-called labour leaders conspiring to disturb the industrial peace for their own vested interests.
Earlier, FCCI President Rehan Naseem Bharara expressed concern over the harsh clauses of arrests in the labour code and said that it would not only make it impossible for the employers to continue their industrial operation but also discourage new investment.
He appreciated the positive approach of Secretary Labour and hoped that the government would seriously discuss their genuine apprehensions at the highest forum. He said that the new labour code must be amended to make it acceptable for employers and employees.
Waheed Khaliq Ramay, Rana Talib Hussain, Shahid Ahmad Sheikh and other members took part in the question-answer session.
Later, President Rehan Naseem Bharara presented FCCI shield to Muhammad Naeem Ghaus Secretary Labour & Human Resource Punjab.
