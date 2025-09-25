Open Menu

Employers’ Reservations To Be Redressed Before Finalizing New Labor Policy: Secy Labour

Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2025 | 09:58 PM

Employers’ reservations to be redressed before finalizing new labor policy: Secy Labour

Labour & Human Resource Secretary Punjab Muhammad Naeem Ghaus has said that genuine problems and reservations of the employers will be redressed before finalizing the draft of new labour policy

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Labour & Human Resource Secretary Punjab Muhammad Naeem Ghaus has said that genuine problems and reservations of the employers will be redressed before finalizing the draft of new labour policy.

Addressing the business community in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he said that some amendments in labour law have become imperative in view of the international agreements, protocols and treaties in addition to the conditionalities of GSP Plus due to which reservations of industrialists were ignored.

He said that two conferences have already been held in Lahore to discuss the controversial clauses of the labour code 2025 but still these could not be finalized.

Underlining the industrial importance of Faisalabad, he requested FCCI to discuss, analyze and assess the pros and cons of this draft which could be discussed with his team to make disputed sections acceptable for all.

He said, "The Labour department is trying its best to keep the industrial wheel in progress as through it we could provide jobs to the unemployed youth and stabilize the national economy.

"

He also assured to deal with the so-called labour leaders conspiring to disturb the industrial peace for their own vested interests.

Earlier, FCCI President Rehan Naseem Bharara expressed concern over the harsh clauses of arrests in the labour code and said that it would not only make it impossible for the employers to continue their industrial operation but also discourage new investment.

He appreciated the positive approach of Secretary Labour and hoped that the government would seriously discuss their genuine apprehensions at the highest forum. He said that the new labour code must be amended to make it acceptable for employers and employees.

Waheed Khaliq Ramay, Rana Talib Hussain, Shahid Ahmad Sheikh and other members took part in the question-answer session.

Later, President Rehan Naseem Bharara presented FCCI shield to Muhammad Naeem Ghaus Secretary Labour & Human Resource Punjab.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

CONFERENCE ON STRATEGIC REALIGNMENTS IN THE INDIAN ..

CONFERENCE ON STRATEGIC REALIGNMENTS IN THE INDIAN OCEAN REGION CONCLUDES IN LAH ..

17 minutes ago
 IoU holds dialogue on sustainable waste management

IoU holds dialogue on sustainable waste management

9 minutes ago
 Experts: UAE regulators inspire confidence in gree ..

Experts: UAE regulators inspire confidence in green autonomous logistics

29 minutes ago
 SIF draws participants from 142 countries

SIF draws participants from 142 countries

29 minutes ago
 UAEREP reviews midterm progress of Cycle 5 Project ..

UAEREP reviews midterm progress of Cycle 5 Project on AI-driven cloud seedabilit ..

44 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club hosts Swim for Life Master ..

Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club hosts Swim for Life Masters Championship

44 minutes ago
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation of first co ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation of first cohort of Georgetown University� ..

59 minutes ago
 Smart integrated infrastructure set as theme for D ..

Smart integrated infrastructure set as theme for Dubai World Challenge for Self- ..

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation of first co ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation of first cohort of Dubai Financial Expert ..

1 hour ago
 UAP, PHDEC sign MoU to strengthen horticulture sec ..

UAP, PHDEC sign MoU to strengthen horticulture sector

9 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation of second c ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation of second cohort of Dubai Family Business ..

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed chairs EAD's board meeting, revie ..

Hamdan bin Zayed chairs EAD's board meeting, reviews preparations to host World ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business