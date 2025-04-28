Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 28 April 2025

Arslan Farid Published April 28, 2025 | 08:33 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2025

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 28 April 2025 is 374,100 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 320,740. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 28 April 2025 is 374,100 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 320,740.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 342,904 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 294,010.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 374,100 Rs 342,904
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 320,740 Rs 294,010
Per Gram Gold Rs 32,074 Rs 29,401

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2025

48 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025

24 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

1 day ago
 Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multa ..

Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans

2 days ago
 Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

2 days ago
 IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down ..

IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..

2 days ago
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sult ..

PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..

2 days ago
 Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firm ..

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression

2 days ago
 SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mi ..

SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security

2 days ago
 Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Paha ..

Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM

2 days ago
 From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the ..

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics

2 days ago
 BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year ..

BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

2 days ago

More Stories From Business