Arslan Farid Published April 29, 2025 | 08:43 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 29 April 2025 is 371,300 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 318,340. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 29 April 2025 is 371,300 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 318,340.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 340,338 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 291,810.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 371,300 Rs 340,338
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 318,340 Rs 291,810
Per Gram Gold Rs 31,834 Rs 29,181

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

