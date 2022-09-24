UrduPoint.com

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 24th September 2022

September 24, 2022

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th September 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 147,700. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 24th September 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 147,700. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 126,700. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 149,300. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 128,000.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 24th September 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 147,700 Rs 135,455
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 126,700 Rs 116,141
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,670 Rs 11,614

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 135,455. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 116,141. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 136,844. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 117,332.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 24th September 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 24th September 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 147,700 Rs 126,700 Rs 135,455 Rs 116,141
Karachi Rs 147,700 Rs 126,700 Rs 135,455 Rs 116,141
Lahore Rs 147,700 Rs 126,700 Rs 135,455 Rs 116,141
Islamabad Rs 147,700 Rs 126,700 Rs 135,455 Rs 116,141
Rawalpindi Rs 147,700 Rs 126,700 Rs 135,455 Rs 116,141
Peshawar Rs 147,700 Rs 126,700 Rs 135,455 Rs 116,141
Quetta Rs 147,700 Rs 126,700 Rs 135,455 Rs 116,141
Sialkot Rs 147,700 Rs 126,700 Rs 135,455 Rs 116,141
