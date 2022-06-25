UrduPoint.com

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 25th June 2022

Arslan Farid Published June 25, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 25th June 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 142,000. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 25th June 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 142,000. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 121,800. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 142,700. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 122,300.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 25th June 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 142,000 Rs 130,216
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 121,800 Rs 111,649
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,180 Rs 11,165

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 130,216. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 111,649. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 130,752. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 112,108.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 25th June 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 25th June 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 142,000 Rs 121,800 Rs 130,216 Rs 111,649
Karachi Rs 142,000 Rs 121,800 Rs 130,216 Rs 111,649
Lahore Rs 142,000 Rs 121,800 Rs 130,216 Rs 111,649
Islamabad Rs 142,000 Rs 121,800 Rs 130,216 Rs 111,649
Rawalpindi Rs 142,000 Rs 121,800 Rs 130,216 Rs 111,649
Peshawar Rs 142,000 Rs 121,800 Rs 130,216 Rs 111,649
Quetta Rs 142,000 Rs 121,800 Rs 130,216 Rs 111,649
Sialkot Rs 142,000 Rs 121,800 Rs 130,216 Rs 111,649
Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Prime Minister directs for completion of developme ..

Prime Minister directs for completion of development projects in Gwadar

9 hours ago
 PMG briefs Governor Punjab on digitalization in po ..

PMG briefs Governor Punjab on digitalization in post offices

9 hours ago
 Japanese Navy Ship conducts Naval Drills with Paki ..

Japanese Navy Ship conducts Naval Drills with Pakistan Navy during Karachi's vis ..

9 hours ago
 Three more tested positive for corona in Balochist ..

Three more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

9 hours ago
 Islamabad High Court refers PTI MNA's to NA speake ..

Islamabad High Court refers PTI MNA's to NA speaker against CDA's notice to vaca ..

9 hours ago
 Hundred hero Bairstow leads stunning England rally ..

Hundred hero Bairstow leads stunning England rally against New Zealand

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.