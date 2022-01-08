Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th January 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 118,800. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 8th January 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 118,800. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 101,800. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 118,400. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 101,600.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 8th January 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 118,800 Rs 108,834 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 101,800 Rs 93,316 Per Gram Gold Rs 10,180 Rs 9,332

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 108,834. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 93,316. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 108,621. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 93,133.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 8th January 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 8th January 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.