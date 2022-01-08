UrduPoint.com

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 8th January 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 118,800. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 8th January 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 118,800. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 101,800. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 118,400. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 101,600.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 8th January 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 118,800 Rs 108,834
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 101,800 Rs 93,316
Per Gram Gold Rs 10,180 Rs 9,332

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 108,834. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 93,316. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 108,621. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 93,133.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 8th January 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 8th January 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 118,800 Rs 101,800 Rs 108,834 Rs 93,316
Karachi Rs 118,800 Rs 101,800 Rs 108,834 Rs 93,316
Lahore Rs 118,800 Rs 101,800 Rs 108,834 Rs 93,316
Islamabad Rs 118,800 Rs 101,800 Rs 108,834 Rs 93,316
Rawalpindi Rs 118,800 Rs 101,800 Rs 108,834 Rs 93,316
Peshawar Rs 118,800 Rs 101,800 Rs 108,834 Rs 93,316
Quetta Rs 118,800 Rs 101,800 Rs 108,834 Rs 93,316
Sialkot Rs 118,800 Rs 101,800 Rs 108,834 Rs 93,316
