Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 8th March 2023

Arslan Farid Published March 08, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th March 2023

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 196,800. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 8th March 2023

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 196,800. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 168,730. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 197,600. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 169,410.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 8th March 2023, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 196,800 Rs 180,389
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 168,730 Rs 154,668
Per Gram Gold Rs 16,873 Rs 15,467

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 180,389. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 154,668. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 181,116. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 155,291.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 8th March 2023. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 8th March 2023 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 196,800 Rs 168,730 Rs 180,389 Rs 154,668
Karachi Rs 196,800 Rs 168,730 Rs 180,389 Rs 154,668
Lahore Rs 196,800 Rs 168,730 Rs 180,389 Rs 154,668
Islamabad Rs 196,800 Rs 168,730 Rs 180,389 Rs 154,668
Rawalpindi Rs 196,800 Rs 168,730 Rs 180,389 Rs 154,668
Peshawar Rs 196,800 Rs 168,730 Rs 180,389 Rs 154,668
Quetta Rs 196,800 Rs 168,730 Rs 180,389 Rs 154,668
Sialkot Rs 196,800 Rs 168,730 Rs 180,389 Rs 154,668
