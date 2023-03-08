Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th March 2023

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 196,800. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 8th March 2023

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 196,800. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 168,730. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 197,600. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 169,410.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 8th March 2023, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 196,800 Rs 180,389 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 168,730 Rs 154,668 Per Gram Gold Rs 16,873 Rs 15,467

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 180,389. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 154,668. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 181,116. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 155,291.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 8th March 2023. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 8th March 2023 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.