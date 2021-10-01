Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 1st October 2021

Today (1st October 2021), Gold Rates in Pakistan is 96,500 per 10 grams, and the rate of Gold is 112,600 per tola. See prices of 22k, 24k, 21k and 18 karat Gold Prices of all cities here.

Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 1st October 2021 - Per Tola Gold Rate in Pakistan today is 112,600 for 24-Karat, 103,169 for 22-Karat.

Per 10 gram Gold Rate in Pakistan today is 96,500 for 24-Karat, 88,458 for 22-Karat.

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

Karachi is the center of the gold market in Pakistan because Gold prices are set by the Karachi Sarafa Market. All other cities set the gold price according to the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for Gold Price. According to the below table, the gold rates in different cities such as Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Quetta, Multan and Peshawar are the same.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 96,500 Rs 112,600 Rs 88,458 Karachi Rs 96,500 Rs 112,600 Rs 88,458 Lahore Rs 96,500 Rs 112,600 Rs 88,458 Islamabad Rs 96,500 Rs 112,600 Rs 88,458 Rawalpindi Rs 96,500 Rs 112,600 Rs 88,458 Peshawar Rs 96,500 Rs 112,600 Rs 88,458 Quetta Rs 96,500 Rs 112,600 Rs 88,458 Sialkot Rs 96,500 Rs 112,600 Rs 88,458