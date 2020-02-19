Latest gold rates, silver rates and currency rates are available at Urdu Point.

The gold rate in Pakistan for today, 19 February 2020 is as follows: 79,300 per 10 grams, and the price of gold is Rs 92,600 per Tola.

Urdu Point provides the gold rates for various cities of the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Rates for each of these cities can be checked here. Moreover, the gold rates are available for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat separately.

The rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of multiple cities. See the table below:

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 79,300 Rs 92,600 Rs 72,691 Karachi Rs 79,300 Rs 92,600 Rs 72,691 Lahore Rs 79,300 Rs 92,600 Rs 72,691 Islamabad Rs 79,300 Rs 92,600 Rs 72,691 Rawalpindi Rs 79,300 Rs 92,600 Rs 72,691 Peshawar Rs 79,300 Rs 92,600 Rs 72,691 Quetta Rs 79,300 Rs 92,600 Rs 72,691 Sialkot Rs 79,300 Rs 92,600 Rs 72,691